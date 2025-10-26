Strictly Come Dancing bid farewell to another celebrity and their professional partner this weekend following Saturday night's Icons Week.

Despite both finishing in the top six of the judges' leaderboard, the bottom two pairs when viewer voted were combined were Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley, and Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.

Following the dance-off, it was up to Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke to have their say – and they unanimously decided to save Amber and Nikita.

As a result, it meant Jimmy and Lauren were eliminated from the competition.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley with Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking to Tess Daly at the end of Sunday night's show, the former Chelsea footballer – whose American Smooth to Purple Rain on Icons Week was actually his highest score of the season – said: "I have absolutely loved my experience.

"I can only say thank you very much for letting me have this experience and to my daughters for pushing me to come here and do this. I never expected that I would enjoy it this much."

Lauren said that she was "absolutely gutted" to be voted out, adding: "We’ve had so many laughs. We have had the best time and I am so proud of how far he has come.

"And it proves that anyone can be a dancer if you put your mind to it. He’s a footballer! And he just danced like that. I’m just so proud and I feel honoured to have been able to teach you."

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley on Strictly Come Dancing, as Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly watch on. BBC/Guy Levy

There are now just 10 couples left in the Strictly line-up – one fewer than anticipated at this stage in the season following Stefan Dennis's withdrawal due to injury – and they all move on to Halloween Week next Saturday.

Elsewhere on yesterday's show, Tess and Claudia Winkleman addressed their decision to leave the BBC series at the end of the year by thanking fans for their messages of support – and La Voix couldn't resist a cheeky joke about the pair's impending exit.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 1st November at 6:35pm.

