Season 17 of Dancing on Ice is now underway – with The Traitors star Mollie Pearce, EastEnders icon Charlie Brooks and Olympics legend Sir Steve Redgrave among the celebrities competing on the hit ITV1 series this year.

The full line-up took to the ice along with their professional partners for the first time last weekend (Sunday 12th January) and once again last night (19th January) as they looked to impress the judges with their first routines, but unfortunately, one star has already had to make an early exit after failing to wow the panel and viewers at home.

In a format twist, there was no skate-off, and instead the couple with the fewest votes would immediately be sent home.

After the vote closed, Chelsee Healey and Josh Jones found themselves in the bottom two and it was down to the leaderboard to decide who was sent home packing.

Read on for everything you need to know – and we'll be updating this page with all the latest exits as the season continues.

Who left Dancing on Ice this week?

Chelsee Healey – Week 2

Chelsee Healey wearing a sequin blue dress, posing with both hands in the air.
Chelsee Healey. ITV

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice, alongside professional skater Andy Buchanan.

After placing bottom of the leaderboard last weekend with 22 points, Chelsee said of her exit: "It's fine. Personally there's been a lot going on with me that I've been struggling with so I couldn't focus, but I'm just really grateful."

Reacting to Chelsee's exit, host Holly Willoughby said: "I think everyone is shocked actually to see you in this position."

Dancing on Ice continue on Sunday evenings on ITV1 and ITVX.

