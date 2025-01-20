In a format twist, there was no skate-off, and instead the couple with the fewest votes would immediately be sent home.

After the vote closed, Chelsee Healey and Josh Jones found themselves in the bottom two and it was down to the leaderboard to decide who was sent home packing.

Read on for everything you need to know – and we'll be updating this page with all the latest exits as the season continues.

Who left Dancing on Ice this week?

Chelsee Healey – Week 2

Chelsee Healey. ITV

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice, alongside professional skater Andy Buchanan.

After placing bottom of the leaderboard last weekend with 22 points, Chelsee said of her exit: "It's fine. Personally there's been a lot going on with me that I've been struggling with so I couldn't focus, but I'm just really grateful."

Reacting to Chelsee's exit, host Holly Willoughby said: "I think everyone is shocked actually to see you in this position."

Dancing on Ice continue on Sunday evenings on ITV1 and ITVX.

