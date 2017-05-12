Who are JOWST and Aleksander Wal?

JOWST aka Joakim With Steen is a sound engineer and music producer from Norway who has teamed up with former Voice of Norway finalist and singer Aleksander Walmann to represent their homeland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine.

JOWST is the one in the mask, just in case you were wondering. It’s all a bit Daft Punk does Eurovision really.

What does JOWST look like without the mask?

Well, like this, really...

What’s Norway’s Eurovision song called?

The Norwegian song is called Grab The Moment. It was composed by JOWST with lyrics courtesy of singer songwriter and rapper Jonas McDonnell..

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show