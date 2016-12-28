So, will there be a rebooted Robot Wars series 2?

The answer? A resounding yes.

The BBC confirmed earlier in October that the Robot Wars revival would be back, with a new series expected to air in 2017.

According to the website advertising filming tickets, the new series was recorded at the beginning of December, with both the celebrity Christmas special version and the regular series filmed at the same time.

With filming already finished, Robot Wars will be back sooner than you can say pneumatic lifting scoop.