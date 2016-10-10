The new Robot Wars will return for a second series
Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon are back in the arena for another six-episode run
Roboteers, stand by – because BBC2’s revival of mechanical melée Robot Wars is coming back for a second run of episodes.
Originally running from 1998 to 2004, the series (which sees teams of amateur engineers unleash their home-made robots in an arena battle) was brought back to screens this summer in an updated format, becoming a hit with viewers who watched in their millions as Team Apollo fought their way to victory in the tournament.
Now, a new collection of tin-plated terrors will try for Apollo’s deadly throne in the new series, with hosts Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon also returning to watch over proceedings at Robot Wars’ custom-built Glasgow arena.
“Robot Wars is a brilliant BBC2 show, full of passion, specialism and spectacle,” channel controller Patrick Holland said in a statement.
“I am delighted that Dara and Angela will be once again challenging Britain’s finest robot builders to take on the dreaded House Robots.”
Executive producer Andrew Robertson added: “We’re delighted that the first series proved such a success and we can’t wait to see more amazing teams with the next generation of incredible robots in the arena.”
Add the fact that applications are already open to join the new series (emailing robotwars@mentorn.tv), and consider our excitement thoroughly ACTIVATED.