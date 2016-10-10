Now, a new collection of tin-plated terrors will try for Apollo’s deadly throne in the new series, with hosts Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon also returning to watch over proceedings at Robot Wars’ custom-built Glasgow arena.

“Robot Wars is a brilliant BBC2 show, full of passion, specialism and spectacle,” channel controller Patrick Holland said in a statement.

“I am delighted that Dara and Angela will be once again challenging Britain’s finest robot builders to take on the dreaded House Robots.”

Executive producer Andrew Robertson added: “We’re delighted that the first series proved such a success and we can’t wait to see more amazing teams with the next generation of incredible robots in the arena.”

Add the fact that applications are already open to join the new series (emailing robotwars@mentorn.tv), and consider our excitement thoroughly ACTIVATED.