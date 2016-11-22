In each hour-long episode, four celebrity teams will design their dream robot with the help of an experienced roboteer from the series.

And once in the arena, the celebrities and their team members will battle each other (well, their robots will), while avoiding the lethal arena hazards and those terrifying House Robots. That's right, Sir Killalot, Matilda, Shunt and Dead Metal will be returning, probably with a real lack of Christmas cheer.

We can hear the cheers of the crowd now: “Ho! Ho! Ho! Pit! Pit! Pit!”