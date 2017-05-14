What time is the Bafta TV Awards on TV?

The two-hour edited version of the ceremony is broadcast from 8pm Sunday 14th May, but the ceremony actually starts at 7pm. You'll be able to follow minute-by-minute coverage on RadioTimes.com.

Who’s hosting?

The court jester for this merry masque? No, not Graham Norton – step forward Sue Perkins.

Who’s up for an award?

The Crown leads the list of nominees – Claire Foy received her second consecutive nomination for leading actress for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II, while Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby earned nominations for their supporting roles.

Other multi-nominated programmes include BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy. All three shows picked up three nominations each.

You can see the full list of nominations here.

Why doesn’t The Night Manager or Line of Duty have more nominations?

Your guess is as good as ours. Many fans (including our own Alison Graham) were miffed as corrupt cop drama Line of Duty and Tom Hiddleton’s performance in The Night Manager weren’t recognised by BAFTA, instead giving the nod to dramas such as The Durrells.

But the two shows haven’t been completely left out: Tom Hollander has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Night Manager, a nod that pits him against Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays.

Who will receive the BAFTA Fellowship?

Joanna Lumley will be handed BAFTA's highest accolade. The actress said: “Nothing could make me prouder or happier than being awarded this phenomenal honour.

"To be counted amongst the greatest talents and stars of our industry is an awesome gift: the BAFTA Fellowship is the grandest and most unexpected prize I have ever had the joy of receiving."