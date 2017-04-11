"How is The Night Manager not nominated?" Viewers react to Bafta TV Awards 2017 snubs
Poldark, Victoria and National Treasure also received commiserations from fans on Twitter
After bagging a bunch of Golden Globes and Emmys, fans of The Night Manager were left feeling pretty peeved when the Bafta TV Award nominations were unveiled. There seemed to be some pretty big omissions – and not just for Hiddlesbum.
Compared to The Crown’s whopping five nominations, The Night Manager has only picked up one, for Tom Hollander as Supporting Actor. It missed out on Drama Series, as well as any nominations for Globes winners Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie.
@BAFTA Hugh Laurie should have got a nomination for #TheNightManager - he was incredible as Richard Roper - bad move BAFTAs
— Hayley Douglas (@FiveToFiveLove) April 11, 2017
How has the night manager only been nominated for one TV BAFTA? Someone call HALO to get this remedied immediately.
— Ian Miller (@ianmilleruk) April 11, 2017
i'm trying to understand. how is the night manager NOT nominated for best series at the bafta tv awards??
— LEIGH IS A GODDESS (@hiddlesxlwt) April 11, 2017
Although Daniel Mays picked up a Supporting Actor nomination and the show earned a 'TV's Must See Moment' nod, some fans were also surprised that Line of Duty missed out on the other categories:
Come on @BAFTA where is the nomination for #LineOfDuty
Come on @BAFTA where is the nomination for #LineOfDuty
ITV's Victoria and BBC1's Poldark, meanwhile, completely missed out on nominations. Understandably, fans weren't happy...
@BAFTA @BBCOne Victoria has been robbed
@BAFTA @BBCOne Victoria has been robbed
I join the general booooo for the lack of nominations to @PoldarkTV at the @BAFTA TV Awards.
— Poldark Argentina (@PoldarkArg) April 11, 2017
There was also outrage that Julie Walters was overlooked in the Supporting Actress category for her role as Marie, the long-suffering wife of Robbie Coltrane's Paul – who did pick up a nomination – in National Treasure:
Disappointed @BAFTA snubbed Julie Walters for her performance in National Treasure - I thought she was guaranteed to win
— Ciarán Lincoln Dunne (@ciaranLD) April 11, 2017
Pretty exciting and diverse nods for this year #BAFTA TV awards. Notable snubs from The Night Manager and Julie Walters/Andrea Riseborough.
— David Deacon (@ROADRAGEDUDE) April 11, 2017
And that's before we've even come on to The Missing missing out!
I am totally shocked and disappointed that The Missing isn't nominated for a BAFTA! So wrong! #BAFTATV
— Charlotte Rose ♔ (@CharlieRose19) April 11, 2017
Oh well. At least fans of Netflix's The Crown were happy, after the 10-part series about Queen Elizabeth II picked up a whopping five nominations, including for John Lithgow's portrayal of Winston Churchill. He seemed pretty chuffed:
Nice news for @TheCrownNetflix: we got 5 #BAFTA noms, 4 of us actors & Best Drama Series. There's your #SpecialRelationship ????
— John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) April 11, 2017
Congratulation for the 5 (!!!!) #BAFTATV nominations for #thecrown #bestdramaseries @VanessaKirby @JohnLithgow @JaredHarris and #ClaireFoy
— Anneshirley83 (@Anneshirleyf) April 11, 2017
@JohnLithgow @TheCrownNetflix Much deserved too!
@JohnLithgow @TheCrownNetflix Much deserved too!
And still no-one's mentioned how Michael McIntyre managed to pick up two nominations...
The Baftas will air on Sunday 14th May