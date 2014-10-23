What's the one TV show you need to Sky+?
Whether you're out and about or fighting over the remote control, find out which series you should always record in our fiendish quiz...
Published: Thursday, 23 October 2014 at 8:10 am
But which one should you make sure you absolutely don't miss? The next series of The Simpsons or another trip down the aisle with Trollied? Broadchurch series 2 or Mr Selfridge series 3? The next episode of Doctor Who or every twist and turn on the latest Strictly Come Dancing run?
Our quiz will pick the show for you and with the new Sky+ Smart Series Link you'll never have to miss the return of a show again, as it cleverly remembers to record all returning series for you, even if you forget! Click here to find out more.
Advertisement
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/emmadaly10/which-is-the-one-tv-show-you-should-never-miss' /]
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement