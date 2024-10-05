"I felt it was all a bit stuck in the mud," said Horwood. As he continued, his comments were drowned out by someone booing much loudly than the rest of the studio, as the camera panned to Fripp standing up shouting "boo" to the judge.

Craig Revel Horwood as Captain Jack Sparrow. BBC

Horwood told him to "sit down young man" and to "control" himself, before host Tess Daly revealed it was Willcox's husband!

As they all laughed, Horwood continued: "But you know what, you brought a magnificent attitude and a fantastic character to that dance."

After hearing all the judges' thoughts, it was time to see their scores of the week. Receiving a three from Craig and fours from the other judges, Willcox and dance pro Neil Jones received 15 points overall.

The pair have found themselves towards the bottom of the leaderboard in recent weeks, scoring 18 and 12 points in the past two weeks respectively.

Last weekend, the pair faced the dreaded dance-off against Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova, and the judges ultimately decided to save Willcox.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

