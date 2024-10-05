Toyah Willcox's husband boos Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood after Samba comments
There was a clash in the audience!
Toyah Willcox's husband certainly wasn't happy with the judge's comments this week on Strictly Come Dancing as he booed from the crowd as they gave their verdict.
Guitarist Robert Fripp, whom has been married to Willcox since 1986, clashed with Craig Revel Horwood as he delivered his comments on Willcox's Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid during the Movie Week live show.
"I felt it was all a bit stuck in the mud," said Horwood. As he continued, his comments were drowned out by someone booing much loudly than the rest of the studio, as the camera panned to Fripp standing up shouting "boo" to the judge.
Horwood told him to "sit down young man" and to "control" himself, before host Tess Daly revealed it was Willcox's husband!
As they all laughed, Horwood continued: "But you know what, you brought a magnificent attitude and a fantastic character to that dance."
More like this
After hearing all the judges' thoughts, it was time to see their scores of the week. Receiving a three from Craig and fours from the other judges, Willcox and dance pro Neil Jones received 15 points overall.
Read more:
- Why isn't Nick Knowles performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight?
- Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first new series since Top Gear crash
The pair have found themselves towards the bottom of the leaderboard in recent weeks, scoring 18 and 12 points in the past two weeks respectively.
Last weekend, the pair faced the dreaded dance-off against Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova, and the judges ultimately decided to save Willcox.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.