Watch Tom Hiddleston read a CBeebies Bedtime Story in adorable preview clip

Tonight, Tom Hiddleston will become the latest celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story – and RadioTimes.com can reveal a first-look clip.

The Loki actor will be narrating a tale about a mischievous supervillain and his battles against a superhero, and in the below clip you can see him introducing the story.

“Hello, I’m Tom,” he says. “Tonight’s Bedtime Story is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky and bright green. But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow. The story is called Supertato and it’s by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet.”

The clip then jumps ahead to the end of the story, with Hiddleston signing off and wishing viewers a good night.

“Wow, that little pea caused a lot of mayhem!” he says. “But luckily, Supertato was there to save the day! And now it’s time for you to go to sleep. Perhaps you’ll dream of mischievous villains, or brave superheroes tonight. Good night little peas.”

Hiddleston joins a star-studded list of names to have read for CBeebies Bedtime Stories in recent times, with this year’s previous storytellers including Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Oti Mabuse, Chris O’Dowd, Tom Ellis, and Cat Deeley.

Hiddleston is currently starring in Disney Plus spin-off series Loki, reprising his role as Marvel’s God of Mischief alongside new characters played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku.