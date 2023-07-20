Willoughby has been presenting the show alongside a variety of co-presenters since the start of June, following the exit of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield had hosted the programme since 2022, but quit with immediate effect in May. He later announced he was stepping down from ITV after admitting lying to his employers at the broadcaster about an affair he had with a former This Morning employee.

However, while Hammond and O'Learly are set to cover for Willoughby for the rest of the summer, the pair won’t be on the famous sofa today (Thursday, 20th July).

That's because the show has been removed from ITV1's Thursday schedule. Read on for everything you need to know.

Why isn't This Morning on today?

Holly Willoughby on This Morning. ITV

This Morning has been cancelled this Thursday (20th July) and replaced with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Both This Morning and Loose Women have been removed from the ITV1 schedule to make room for coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The only morning TV airing on ITV1 today is Good Morning Britain, which aired from 6am until 9am as usual, and Lorraine, which aired between 9am and 10am.

Footage of the Women's World Cup will then kick off at 10am, with regular scheduling returning at 1.30pm.

When will This Morning be back on TV?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning. ITV

There won't be long to wait until the ITV1 show is back on TV.

This Morning will return to regular scheduling on ITV1 on Friday, 21st July.

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV1.

