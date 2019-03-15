This stage will see the four coaches select two of their acts to go through to the semi-finals, with the other 16 acts in the competition sent packing.

But all may not be lost for those who get sent home, as the viewers at home now have the power to save one of them with a Lifeline vote.

After the second Knockout show on Saturday 23rd March, voting will open and the viewers at home will have until 11:30pm to pick who they’d like to see in the semi-finals.

Viewers are invited to vote for free via the app, and have five votes to use – which they can use on just one contestant or they can spread across a series.

The coaches have welcomed the inclusion of the new Lifeline vote, with longest-serving coach will.i.am having seen its effects while hosting the Australian edition of the show.

“The Lifeline is good,” he said. “I’ve felt the benefit of it before because we had it in Australia and then I had more people on my team go through to the final.”

Jennifer Hudson concurred it “allowed for a second chance,” while Sir Tom Jones called it “an amazing opportunity up for grabs.”

Olly Murs, who joined The Voice UK as a coach last year, added he was hopeful that he can take a third person through to the semi-finals.

The Voice (ITV)

“I think it makes the contestants work that little bit harder to show the people at home watching the show – look, this is what I can do,” he said.

“Of course, I hope I’ll have three in the final! It’s a great change this year.”

The Lifeline vote is not the only change we’ve seen for the eighth series of The Voice UK, the third to be broadcast on ITV.

This season has also allowed trios to audition for the first time, which have seen impressive acts such as Remember Monday take to the stage.

The Voice UK continues Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV