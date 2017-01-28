The performance kick starts the blind auditions for the show, which launches on Saturday 7 January at 8pm on ITV.

Although it will be Rossdale and Hudson’s debut on the show, it will be a reunion for will.i.am and Jones, who sat in the spinning chairs together for four series of the talent show.

The BBC dropped Sir Tom Jones for the fifth series, with ITV re-signing him for series six.

In the latest issue of Radio Times, Jones reveals that he was still angry about the manner of the BBC's decision.

“Well of course that’s a kick in the b------s. When I used to work in factories or on a building site, you’d get a week’s notice at least!

"They don’t call you up the day before and say, ‘Sorry, don’t come in tomorrow.’ You don’t make a decision like that overnight.”

The Voice UK launches on ITV, Saturday 7 January at 8pm