How do I vote on The Voice UK 2019?

You can vote by phone or by the show’s app (see more on details how to download below).

How can I vote by phone on The Voice UK 2019?

The exact numbers to call for each act will be posted here when available.

How can I vote by the app on The Voice UK 2019?

To vote for FREE you can download The Voice UK app. To download for iOS click here and for Android click here.

As well as voting, you can catch rewatch all performances and watch all the latest backstage goss with digital presenter AJ Odudu.