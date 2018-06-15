From the man who married a horse, to ‘Kung Fu Hillbilly’ and canned-food fetishist 'Spam-Man', The Jerry Springer Show has gifted us some, urm, memorable moments over the last 27 years.

However, the reality show is now in TV limbo, with no future episodes in production. Although not formally cancelled, the next season of the show – to be broadcast on US network CW – will only consist of re-runs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CW still has rights to the show for several years, but has not yet made a statement about Springer’s future.