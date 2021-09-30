Taskmaster’s Morgana Robinson licks lots of doggy bags episode 2 teaser

Series 12 of Taskmaster continues on Channel 4 tonight and, judging by a first look at episode two, one of the challenges will almost certainly put you off your dinner.

In the clip, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, Alex Horne tasks the series 12 celebrities with identifying 10 ingredients, which were originally contained in their own little doggy bags before being blended together to create an off-putting brown sludge.

The two-minute teaser shows comedian Morgana Robinson’s approach to the challenge, which is to guess the ingredients by tasting the dregs left in their doggy bags.

A thoroughly unimpressed Robinson manages to correctly guess Marmite, toffee and nachos but fails to identify banana, Nutella, mustard, mayonnaise, granola, gravy or cabbage.

She then asks Horne, who is supervising the challenge, to try his own mixture, which he does to an excessive degree, scooping a huge spoon of the brown mess into his mouth.

The Windsors star Robinson is joined in the Taskmaster 2021 line-up by the likes of QI’s Alan Davies, Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan, Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch and Only Connect presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell as they’re all put through their paces by host Greg Davies and show creator Horne.

Aside from the taste test challenge, tonight’s episode of Taskmaster will also see the five celebrities slap a few space hoppers and bring in the “most awesome square thing” in a bid to impress Greg Davies and win a large golden bust of his head.

Taskmaster series 12 airs Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4.