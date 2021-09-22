Taskmaster 2021 line-up: Meet the new celebrity contestants for season 12

Amusing assignment show Taskmaster is back for more tricky tasks designed to encourage creative solutions from the celebrities – which may also make them look a tad silly on television.

Advertisement

The beloved Channel 4 game show is returning for a twelfth(!) series, once again hosted by creator Alex Horne and The Cleaner‘s Greg Davies, with five brand new famous faces competing in ridiculous tasks for the chance to win a golden bust of Greg’s head.

The cast was announced all the way back in May when series 11 concluded with Sarah Kendall’s victory, and now the stars of QI, Only Connect, Man Like Mobeen, Too Hot to Handle and The Windsors will all be vying to take her crown through some of the daftest means possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Taskmaster series 11, who will be participating in absurd antics such as copying Alex Horne, popping balloons from a distance and sitting on cake (yes, you read that correctly).

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Alan Davies

Many will know Alan Davies for his long-running role as the resident quipster on QI, but the comedian, actor and writer has had a long and varied career beyond that. He’s completed successful stand up tours, written two autobiographical books, and made countless TV appearances in drama, comedy and panel shows. He is known in particular for playing the title character in BBC crime drama Jonathan Creek for nearly twenty years between 1997 and 2016.

Davies continues to appear on QI as the only permanent panellist, and also hosts a chat show on Dave called Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Desiree Burch

American star Desiree Burch first moved into comedy in 2015 when she won at the Funny Woman awards, and has since appeared on a number of panel shows including The Mash Report and Mock the Week. She has also had the illustrious honour of hosting Live at the Apollo.

In addition to her stand up work, Burch will be known to many for presenting several Netflix projects – including physical game show Flinch, as well as narrating breakout reality hit Too Hot to Handle.

Guz Khan

Guz Khan is best known for creating, writing and starring in BAFTA-nominated BBC Three comedy series Man Like Mobeen, which follows his stand-up creation Mobeen as he raises his sister in Birmingham.

However Khan is also well known for his stand-up appearances on Live at the Apollo, as well as further acting work in Idris Elba sitcom Turn Up Charlie and mini-series Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Morgana Robinson

Morgana Robinson is an impressionist, comedian, writer and actress, best known for writing her own Channel 4 sketch programme The Morgana Show and impersonating all sorts of celebrities in mockumentary Morgana Robinson’s The Agency.

She is another regular on the panel show circuit, including 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown – in which she appeared in character as Natalie Cassidy no less – as well as showcasing her famous impressionist skills as Pippa Middleton in Channel 4 parody The Windsors.

More recently Robinson has appeared in Roald Dahl remake The Witches, as well as David Schwimmer sitcom Intelligence.

Victoria Coren Mitchell

Victoria Coren Mitchell is best known for hosting the fiendishly difficult quiz show Only Connect on BBC Two, as well as making regular appearances on panel shows such as QI, Have Got News For You and The Last Leg.

However Coren Mitchell’s wide array of skills will surely come in helpful in Taskmaster, as she is also an accomplished poker player – she was the first player to win two European Poker Tour Main Events – and has also been a regular newspaper columnist since she was fourteen years old.

Advertisement

She recently hosted an episode of Only Connect sporting what appeared to be a red wig – prompting viewers to speculate that this was part of a Taskmaster challenge…

Taskmaster series 12 starts on Channel 4 on Thursday 23rd September at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.