The Cleaner star Greg Davies hints at series 2 plans: “It’s limitless”

Greg Davies’ brand new sitcom The Cleaner debuts on BBC One tonight – and the Taskmaster star is already looking towards the possibility of a second season.

Advertisement

Based on the German series Der Tatortreiniger, the show sees Davies star as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a crime scene cleaner who encounters a range of eccentric characters while carrying out his day job.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A ahead of the series launch, Davies teased that the potential for future episodes was “limitless”.

“I think the scope for this show, of taking on difficult subjects, is one of the things that really excites me about it,” he said.

“And by putting in a straightforward, compassionate person as the connecting individual, I think it’s limitless where we could go with it and the things we could discuss, things that we could put his innocent eyes on.

“I mean, you know, I don’t want to tempt fate, but I would love to continue with it,” he added. “And Mizzi [Meyer, writer of the original German version] made it very clear that she’d be happy for us to, you know, much like other shows have done, to go off on our own trajectory.”

Davies continued that the first series already hints at Wicky’s past, and he said he would love to explore the character’s history even more in future instalments while also “exposing him to increasingly challenging things.”

Advertisement

“I’m very excited by him,” he said. “And I hope people will be excited to see where he’s going to end up each week.”