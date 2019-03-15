Find out more about Turn Up Charlie below.

What is Turn Up Charlie about?

Turn Up Charlie follows the adventures of perpetual bachelor and failing DJ Charlie (Elba), who is aiming for one final shot to make it big.

He thinks that chance has come when his famous best friend asks him for a favour... only to find out that that favour is to be a 'manny' for troublesome daughter Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Turn Up Charlie?

Yes, Netflix released the trailer on 28th February ahead of the series landing in March.

Who is in the cast of Turn Up Charlie?

Joining Elba and Hervey are Piper Perabo and JJ Feild, who join a host of recurring guest stars including the likes of: Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demi-Burns.

The trailer above also includes a special guest appearance by the one and only Craig David.

When is Turn Up Charlie released on Netflix?

The series consisting of eight episodes, each 30 minutes is set to be released on Friday 15th March 2019.