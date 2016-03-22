Reigning champ Stevie McCrorie will be back for the quarter-final to perform his self-penned track My Heart Never Lies. He’ll be joined by Brit Award nominees Years & Years who'll showcase their single Desire.

The following week Birdy will take to the stage, with Lush Life singer Zara Larsson also on the bill. For the final, guest performer duties fall to All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor and Canadian star Shawn Mendes.

Coaches will.i.am, Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson each have three singers in their teams. Mr Ricky Wilson will be hoping to defend his title after McCrorie won for his team last year. He’s got stiff competition from Team Will, as Faith and George battle to be crowned champ at the end of their debut year as coaches.

Get to know the singers from each team below:

See The Voice Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1