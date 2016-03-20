The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith's three finalists
Beth Morris, Heather Cameron-Hayes and Jordan Gray are heading to this year's live shows with coach Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith has chosen her final three singers for this year's live shows.
While the new The Voice coach has been against the whole idea of cutting any singers - she wishes it was more like a summer camp and they could all just sing together - she's whittled her team down.
Now, Beth Morris, Heather Cameron-Hayes and Jordan Gray will be hoping she can whip them into shape to win this year's The Voice.
Meet Team Paloma:
BETH MORRIS
Age: 25
From: Maidenhead
Interesting fact: She’s a freelance stylist and recently worked with Ferne McCann from TOWIE on her fashion range, also styling her for the photoshoot.
Blinds: Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits
Beth had a full compliment of turns from Paloma Faith, Boy George, will.i.am and Ricky Wilson
In the Battles Beth sang against Steve Devereaux - performing Gnarls Barkley - before turning to The Rolling Stone's Jumpin' Jack Flash for the Knockouts.
HEATHER CAMERON-HAYES
Age: 16
From: Berkshire
Interesting fact: She took her Mensa exam at the age of 10.
Blinds: David Bowie's Life On Mars
Both Boy George and Ricky Wilson turned for Heather. She was originally part of Boy George's team.
Paloma 'stole' Heather during the Battles, which saw her go up against now fellow finalist Cody Frost. They sang Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares To You. In the Knockouts Heather turned to Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero.
JORDAN GRAY
Age: 26
From: Essex
Interesting fact: In 2014 she came out publicly as transgender after winning 'Best Original Act' at an Essex singing competition. This was a big release for her.
Blinds: Boy Dylan's Just Like A Woman
Jordan received no turns from the coaches and was Paloma's reserve.
At the Battles Jordan took on Theo Llewellyn singing This Woman's Work by Kate Bush. In the Knockouts she performed Deacon Blue's Real Gone Kid.
The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1