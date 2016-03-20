Now, Beth Morris, Heather Cameron-Hayes and Jordan Gray will be hoping she can whip them into shape to win this year's The Voice.

Meet Team Paloma:

BETH MORRIS

Age: 25

From: Maidenhead

Interesting fact: She’s a freelance stylist and recently worked with Ferne McCann from TOWIE on her fashion range, also styling her for the photoshoot.

Blinds: Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits

Beth had a full compliment of turns from Paloma Faith, Boy George, will.i.am and Ricky Wilson

In the Battles Beth sang against Steve Devereaux - performing Gnarls Barkley - before turning to The Rolling Stone's Jumpin' Jack Flash for the Knockouts.

HEATHER CAMERON-HAYES

Age: 16

From: Berkshire

Interesting fact: She took her Mensa exam at the age of 10.

Blinds: David Bowie's Life On Mars

Both Boy George and Ricky Wilson turned for Heather. She was originally part of Boy George's team.

Paloma 'stole' Heather during the Battles, which saw her go up against now fellow finalist Cody Frost. They sang Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares To You. In the Knockouts Heather turned to Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero.

JORDAN GRAY

Age: 26

From: Essex

Interesting fact: In 2014 she came out publicly as transgender after winning 'Best Original Act' at an Essex singing competition. This was a big release for her.

Blinds: Boy Dylan's Just Like A Woman

Jordan received no turns from the coaches and was Paloma's reserve.

At the Battles Jordan took on Theo Llewellyn singing This Woman's Work by Kate Bush. In the Knockouts she performed Deacon Blue's Real Gone Kid.

The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1