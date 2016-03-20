The Voice Team George: Meet Boy George's three finalists
Harry Fisher, Vangelis and Cody Frost are taking to the lives as #TeamGeorge
Boy George's team is complete. Yes, the coach has confirmed the three singers he's taking through to the live shows: Harry Fisher, Vangelis and Cody Frost.
#TeamGeorge is packed with talent and looks set to put up strong competition in this year's final.
Is Boy George on track for a debut win? Here's who he's putting forward for the lives:
HARRY FISHER
More like this
Age: 18
From: Southampton
Fun Fact: His granddad used to be in a band and makes him sing Frank Sinatra all of the time.
Blinds: Let It Go by James Bay
Harry has been backed by his coach Boy George since his original turn during the Blind Auditions.
During the Battles Harry took on Charley singing Michael Jackson's I Just Can't Stop Loving You, while the Knockouts saw him turn to Adele's Hello.
VANGELIS
Age: 24
From: London
Fun fact: He previously had a job promoting a karaoke machine in the middle of department store toy sections. “If I have to hear ‘Frozen’ one more time...”
Blinds: Boy George's Do You Really Want To Hurt Me
Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson all turned for Vangelis' first audition.
In the Battles Vangelis took on Melissa Cavanagh - they performed U2's One - while in the Knockouts he turned to the King, performing Elvis Presley's Always On My Mind.
CODY FROST
Age: 17
From: Nelson, Lancashire
Fun fact: Her mum sings too and often takes part in ABBA tributes.
Blinds: Abba's Lay All Your Love On Me
Ricky Wilson, Paloma Faith and Boy George all turned after Cody's first performance.
In the Battles Cody took on Heather Cameron-Hayes (later stolen by Paloma) singing Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares To You. At the Knockouts Cody turned to Pink Floyd and Another Brick In The Wall.
The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1