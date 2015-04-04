Also contesting this evening's live show was Sasha Simone, mentored by coach Tom Jones, and Emmanuel Nwamadi, Ricky's second act. Rita Ora – who joined the BBC music contest for this fourth series – had no acts remaining ahead of the final but did play her part, giving her feedback as well as performing New York Raining with Charlie Hamilton.

The evening also saw The Script (featuring former coach Danny O'Donaghue) and Paloma Faith take to the stage, as well as performances from the contestants with Lucy and Stevie each putting in three solo numbers as well as a duet with their coaches.

Lucy opted to showcase her impressive vocals with Habanera from Carmen alongside will.i.am, while Stevie belted out Get Back with Ricky.

"I never thought this was possible," a shocked Stevie told host Marvin Humes after he was announced the victor, before delivering a rendition of his debut single Lost Stars, available to download for charity at midnight tonight.