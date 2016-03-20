And it seems he may be onto something, former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm (whom he nabbed from Paloma Faith in the Battles) has been a hot favourite to win since his first audition.

Here's who's taking to the stage live for #TeamRicky:

CHLOE CASTRO

More like this

Age: 19

From: County Durham

Fun fact: Her number one fan is Sophie who’s 15 and a girl who just hangs around the local area. She tells all her friends Chloe is famous.

Blinds: From Eden by Hozier

Chloe earned a turn from her coach Ricky.

In the Battles Chloe sang against Alaric Green, performing Antony and the Johnson's Hope There's Someone. In the Knockouts she had the coaches on her feet when she performed Sia's Alive.

Kevin Simm

Age: 35

From: Chorley

Fun fact: Kevin was a member of Liberty X from 2001 to 2008. They scored a Number One plus seven Top 10s and a Brit Award in 2003.

Blinds: Chandelier by Sia

Kevin had a full house of coaches, with Ricky Wilson, Boy George, Paloma Faith and will.i.am turning. Kevin was originally on Team Paloma, but was 'stolen' but Ricky during the Battles.

Kevin sang against Faith Nelson in the Battles, singing Jennifer Hudson's Spotlight. In the Knockouts he sang Birdy's Wings.

JOLAN

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Fun fact: Jolan has a 13-year-old cat called Smudge who, much like a pet dog, comes running if you call its name

Blinds: Terence Trent D'Arby's Wishing Well

Jolan earned turns from Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson.

At the Battles Jolan took on Efe Udugba singing The Jam's Beat Surrender. In the Knockouts, he performed INXS' Never Tear Us Apart.

Advertisement

The Voice continues next Saturday on BBC1