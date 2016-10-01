Filipino singer Ivy Grace Paredes, 33, had made it through the Six Chair Challenge and was due to fly out to LA as part of Sharon Osbourne's Overs category. She'd flown over from the Philippines specifically to audition for the series, earning high-praise from the judges throughout. However, a visa for the US could not be granted in time, forcing her to exit the show.

"As with all contestants travelling to the US for Judges Houses, Ivy was required to have a visa. Unfortunately there was an issue with her application being approved which meant that she was not granted a visa in time and sadly had to withdraw from the competition," a source confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

"Officials rejected the request to appeal because of an incident relating to her past," the Mirror reports.

It is yet to be announced whether another contestant will get to take her place, although it has happened before. Last year controversial act Mason Noise was drafted in for Nick Grimshaw's Judges' Houses after Tom Bleasby opted to leave the competition.

"Ivy is obviously upset at not being able to continue in the competition but knows she is welcome to come back and audition for the show again next year," a source close to the show told us.

Viewers will see footage from the Six Chair Challenge air this weekend, so Ivy will be included in this. Judges' Houses will follow where Mrs O is once again joined by Robbie Williams as her guest mentor. Those Overs acts that impress will go through to this year's live shows.

See The X Factor this Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV