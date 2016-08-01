Robbie Williams set for another 'Sinitta' moment with X Factor return?
I know which outfit I'm hoping will follow up *that* leaf bikini...
Robbie Williams is set to return to the X Factor as Sharon Osbourne's guest judge this year and we're all thinking the same thing, right? Yes, it's the big question: will he do another 'Sinitta'?
Remember 2011? That glorious year when Robbie shocked everyone* (*mainly Gary Barlow) by appearing at the judge's house wearing just his underwear and some leaves in the style of Simon Cowell's long term aide Sinitta.
The pulled up socks really bring it all together. If anything it's almost better than Sinitta's 2009 look. Almost.
Admittedly, when Robbie joined Mrs O in 2013 he didn't quite live up to the outfit expectations. But he did help her pick eventual winner Sam Bailey, so we'll let him off.
So what about this year? Signing up the former Take That star again is being hailed as a "genius move", with the view being that he'll be able to pull viewers away from rival Saturday night show Strictly Come Dancing.
"Every time Robbie appears on the X Factor he proves great entertainment value," a source close to the show told the Sun.
“It’s that sort of star quality they need to compete with Strictly."
So that requires a cool outfit, surely? And I think it's safe to say there's an obvious choice for which one he could copy next...
The X Factor returns to ITV soon