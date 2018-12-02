Dalton has been tipped as a winner throughout the competition, avoiding the sing-off every week – a feat matched by his fellow finalist Anthony Russell. The pair – who are both mentored by judge Louis Tomlinson – are up against Simon Cowell's only remaining Girl, Scarlett Lee, with all three contestants due to sing their winner's single during Sunday's final results show.

In RadioTimes.com's poll, a whopping 62.34% of fans (more than 8,000) named Dalton as their preferred winner, with Scarlett and Anthony splitting the remaining vote, on 20.62% and 17.04% respectively.

Should he win, Dalton will release Power of Love – a duet with James Arthur – in a bid to land the Christmas number one.

His rendition of Donna Hathaway's A Song For You on Saturday night was praised by the judges, with Cowell labelling it "one of the best performances I've ever seen on this show", while Emeli Sandé called his voice "just like honey" after their collaboration on Beneath Your Beautiful.

The results of The X Factor 2018 will be announced during part two of the final, airing on Sunday 2nd December from 7:30pm on ITV