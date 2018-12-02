X Factor 2018 final songs and winner's singles revealed – with a celebrity twist
Famous singers will duet with the contestants in a bid for Christmas number one
The 2018 X Factor winner's singles will have a sprinkle of stardust thanks to three chart-topping acts who have been recruited to duet with the finalists.
During the X Factor final on Sunday, the remaining trio – Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee and Anthony Russell – will each perform their winner's single as a duet.
- Everything you need to know about The X Factor 2018 final
- Who’s out of The X Factor 2018? The full list of eliminated contestants
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
Dalton will be joined by James Arthur for Power of Love, while Scarlett will sing Sleep No More with Leona Lewis and Anthony Russell will perform I Predict a Riot with The Kaiser Chiefs.
The public will then decide on their winner.
Those three performances will take place on Sunday night, but X Factor will call on some extra star power for Saturday night as Dalton, Anthony and Scarlett sing for the chance to become 2018's winner.
More like this
Each contestant will perform solo:
- Anthony will sing Let It Be by the Beatles
- Scarlett will sing Your Song by Elton John
- Dalton will sing A Song For You by Donna Hathaway
And then the three will be joined by a famous singer for a duet:
- Anthony will perform Leave the Light on with Tom Walker
- Scarlett will pair with Robbie Williams for Angels
- Dalton will join forces with Emeli Sandé for Beneath Your Beautiful
There will be no elimination during Saturday night's show which means all three acts will perform three times over the weekend, before a winner is decided at the end of Sunday's live broadcast.
X Factor’s live final airs on ITV on Saturday from 7:30pm to 9:30pm and Sunday from 7.30pm to 9pm