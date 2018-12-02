James Arthur complains about X Factor final performance
The former X Factor winner was not happy with the tech as he and Anne-Marie took to the stage at Wembley Arena
Scarlett Lee may have chosen to sing an Elton John song but that doesn't mean The Greatest Showman wasn't represented during the first night of the X Factor final...
2012 winner James Arthur joined Anne-Marie on stage for a rendition of Rewrite the Stars, their track on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album, entertaining the crowds at Wembley Arena with a dramatically staged performance.
But Arthur – who has topped the charts twice since winning the singing contest – was not happy with the tech during his performance.
Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, he thanked his 2.2 million followers for their "nice comments" but added: "I don't know why they had crowd mics blaring throughout and vocal levels all over... not the mix we wouldn't liked you to hear".
Rylan Clark-Neal – who was on the same Boys team as Arthur during the 2012 X Factor competition – responded, saying "knew the second u started you had a problem with ur ears. Still smashed it brother".
Arthur will be back on X Factor on Sunday night to join hot favourite Dalton Harris on stage for a Power of Love duet – Harris's winner's single which will be released if he sees off competition from Anthony Russell and Scarlett Harris.
The X Factor final concludes on Sunday 2nd December from 7:30pm on ITV