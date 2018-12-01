The judge appeared to take a swipe at his former X Factor mentee Fleur East, who is currently a contestant in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Following a performance by his current mentee and finalist, Scarlett Lee, Cowell said: “This weekend could change your life, I don’t want to see you in the jungle in two years time drinking worm juice, I want you on Broadway or West End or selling records.”

Fleur entered the contest as a solo artist back in 2014, competing in the under-25s category and reaching the final under Cowell’s guidance.

And viewers were quick to notice Cowell’s comment on Saturday night. "Anyone else notice the subtle dig Simon Cowell just gave to Fleur East lmao," one viewer tweeted.

"Simon cowell throwing shade at fleur east on xfactor tonight has made my day," Lily Somerton wrote on Twitter.

However, given I'm a Celeb's high TV ratings, many fans reckon Fleur won't be too upset by her former mentor's comments...

I’m A Celebrity…! airs at 9.30pm on ITV on Saturday straight after X Factor. The X Factor final continues on Sunday night at 7.30pm on ITV