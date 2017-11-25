However, apart from Kevin's mentor Nicole Scherzinger, the judges weren't buying it.

"You picked a big song, but I didn't like it quite as much as last week," Louis said, kicking off the Kevin kerfuffle.

"Everybody here adores you, and you took a huge risk with that song," Sharon added. "It was good, I don’t think it was your best, but we love you," Sharon said.

Simon even ventured to suggest that Nicole's "tears" were crocodile tears, and she wasn't as moved by the song as she was making out.

"My gut feeling was that the guitar actually sounded out of tune," he said. "I lost the emotion."

"You’ve been doing so brilliantly, for some reason tonight it didn’t quite connect."

Of course, Nicole hit back, calling it "all just hogwash!"

"You took one of the biggest songs ever and made it your own. It was a masterpiece up there," she said – and viewers on Twitter seemed to agree.

From suggesting that Simon was 'sabotaging' Kevin in order to protect his act Rak-Su to calling the comments "fake", fans on Twitter were quick to back the Overs act.

With just two more live show weekends after this Sunday, are the judges preparing the ground for their own acts? And is Simon really making sure nothing stands in the way of his group Rak-Su?

In the end, Rak-Su and Grace Davies, who both sang original songs, contested the Prize Fight on Sunday night, but Kevin's smooth vocals were enough to secure him a semi-final spot.