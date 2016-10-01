X Factor 2016: Which girls made it through the Six Chair Challenge to Judges' Houses?
Who'll be singing for their spot on the live shows at Simon Cowell's house?
Surviving The X Factor's Six Chair Challenge is no mean feat, but six girls have done just that and will be winging their way to LA for Judges' Houses.
Meet the girls joining Simon Cowell in the USA.
Soheila Clifford
Super confident Sohelia has been aiming to set the bar high from the very beginning, taking on an Ariana Grande song for her audition. The part-time waitress from Cheltenham has booked her place in Simon's Judges' Houses.
Kayleigh Marie Morgan
Cardiff’s own Kayleigh Marie was an instant hit with the judges thanks to her emotional performance of With You. Can the Welsh lass continue her winning streak?
Caitlyn Vanbeck
Woah baby, woah. Caitlyn's backstory (she was bullied at school) brought Nicole to tears during the auditions, but it was her voice that secured her a chance to win a spot on Simon's team.
More like this
Gifty Louise
Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show, but more than made up for it with her performance in this year's auditions.
Emily Middlemas
Cheryl sent Emily packing at Judges' Houses in 2014 so she's determined to do one better - if not win the show - this time around.
Olivia Garcia
16-year-old Olivia wants to follow in Leona Lewis's footsteps - will Simon see in her what he saw in the X Factor winner all those years ago?
Samantha Lavery
Simon's wildcard act, as chosen for him by Louis Walsh, first impressed the judges with her rendition of Ellie Goulding's Explosions...
X Factor continues on ITV on Sunday nights