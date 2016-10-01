Soheila Clifford

Super confident Sohelia has been aiming to set the bar high from the very beginning, taking on an Ariana Grande song for her audition. The part-time waitress from Cheltenham has booked her place in Simon's Judges' Houses.

Kayleigh Marie Morgan

Cardiff’s own Kayleigh Marie was an instant hit with the judges thanks to her emotional performance of With You. Can the Welsh lass continue her winning streak?

Caitlyn Vanbeck

Woah baby, woah. Caitlyn's backstory (she was bullied at school) brought Nicole to tears during the auditions, but it was her voice that secured her a chance to win a spot on Simon's team.

Gifty Louise

Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show, but more than made up for it with her performance in this year's auditions.

Emily Middlemas

Cheryl sent Emily packing at Judges' Houses in 2014 so she's determined to do one better - if not win the show - this time around.

Olivia Garcia

16-year-old Olivia wants to follow in Leona Lewis's footsteps - will Simon see in her what he saw in the X Factor winner all those years ago?

Samantha Lavery

Simon's wildcard act, as chosen for him by Louis Walsh, first impressed the judges with her rendition of Ellie Goulding's Explosions...

X Factor continues on ITV on Sunday nights