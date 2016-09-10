Admitting some of her family were happy she hadn't made it through, she tells the judges that she's back to show them what she's made of and "prove you guys wrong". Although this earns her a bit of sass back from judge Simon Cowell who reminds her: "Well you did lose your voice..."

Told to use her previous experience and "give a performance" by the boss, Gifty sings Mary J Blige's No More Drama. She says she's "feeling good" and "feeling confident" ahead of her performance.

As we wait to see whether she makes it through to the next round, here's a look back at some of her performances from last year, including this cheeky group rendition of Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bfFvhQEm-A

And her solo cover of Ben E. King's Stand By Me:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19Hvg0FyX-U

