But where will they be and who will be the celebrity guest mentor? Well, if you don't want to wait for the big unveiling, check out the list below:

Simon Cowell

Category: Girls

Location: Malibu, LA

Guest mentor: Mel B and Emma Bunton

Cowell is once again Sinitta-less (the costume department must be gutted) and we're told rumours that it would actually be Cheryl joining him were exactly that – rumours. Instead, Cowell is spicing up his life with not one, but two, Spice Girls guests: Emma Bunton and Mel B,

It's Mel B's second return to this year's series, having stepped in to cover for an absent Nicole Scherzinger during the first day of London auditions. Mel and Simon have also been judging together on the latest series of America's Got Talent. For Baby Spice it's her second stint as a guest mentor, having helped Mel out in 2014.

Louis Walsh

Category: Groups

Location: Ibiza

Guest mentor: Alesha Dixon and Fleur East

"We had fun," Walsh told us after heading to the party town, although he did insist he was there "to work". As for whether there were any 'Walshy moves' in the clubs, he informed us we would have to wait and see. Here's hoping!

It's the first time Alesha Dixon has been a judge on the show, despite rumours in the past that the Britain's Got Talent star was joining the panel. Fleur East (who came second in the 2014 series) follows Olly Murs and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson in being a former contestant-turned-mentor.

Sharon Osbourne

Category: Overs

Location: LA

Guest mentor: Robbie Williams

Together again! Williams joined Mrs O at Judges' Houses in 2013. Despite having reservations about where she'd fit in the music industry, he witnessed the progression of Sam Bailey through to the final.

Having also appeared alongside Gary Barlow in 2011, Williams has form for a stand-out JH outfit, so watch this space for, ahem, more...

Nicole Scherzinger

Category: Boys

Location: South of France

Guest mentor: Calvin Harris

The DJ gave the game away on his involvement with a Snapchat post that showed him sat alongside the former Pussycat Doll. While she can be heard saying they're simply at her villa in France, it was pretty clear to everyone it was a JH set-up.

The X Factor continues Saturdays and Sundays on ITV