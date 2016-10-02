X Factor Judges' Houses 2016: guest judges and locations
From LA to Ibiza, here's where the X Factor judges are whizzing their acts off to and which famous faces will be joining them
*contains series spoilers - do not read on if you do not wish to know who the judges are mentoring*
Forget last year's half live/ half shambolic Judges' Houses. This year it's back to basics for X Factor: people will cry by a swimming pool while we salivate over stunning sunny locations. Lovely.
But where will they be and who will be the celebrity guest mentor? Well, if you don't want to wait for the big unveiling, check out the list below:
Simon Cowell
Category: Girls
Location: Malibu, LA
Guest mentor: Mel B and Emma Bunton
Cowell is once again Sinitta-less (the costume department must be gutted) and we're told rumours that it would actually be Cheryl joining him were exactly that – rumours. Instead, Cowell is spicing up his life with not one, but two, Spice Girls guests: Emma Bunton and Mel B,
It's Mel B's second return to this year's series, having stepped in to cover for an absent Nicole Scherzinger during the first day of London auditions. Mel and Simon have also been judging together on the latest series of America's Got Talent. For Baby Spice it's her second stint as a guest mentor, having helped Mel out in 2014.
Louis Walsh
Category: Groups
Location: Ibiza
Guest mentor: Alesha Dixon and Fleur East
"We had fun," Walsh told us after heading to the party town, although he did insist he was there "to work". As for whether there were any 'Walshy moves' in the clubs, he informed us we would have to wait and see. Here's hoping!
It's the first time Alesha Dixon has been a judge on the show, despite rumours in the past that the Britain's Got Talent star was joining the panel. Fleur East (who came second in the 2014 series) follows Olly Murs and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson in being a former contestant-turned-mentor.
Sharon Osbourne
Category: Overs
Location: LA
Guest mentor: Robbie Williams
Together again! Williams joined Mrs O at Judges' Houses in 2013. Despite having reservations about where she'd fit in the music industry, he witnessed the progression of Sam Bailey through to the final.
Having also appeared alongside Gary Barlow in 2011, Williams has form for a stand-out JH outfit, so watch this space for, ahem, more...
Nicole Scherzinger
Category: Boys
Location: South of France
Guest mentor: Calvin Harris
The DJ gave the game away on his involvement with a Snapchat post that showed him sat alongside the former Pussycat Doll. While she can be heard saying they're simply at her villa in France, it was pretty clear to everyone it was a JH set-up.
The X Factor continues Saturdays and Sundays on ITV