Despite the to-the-point answer he's not really off message. The general vibe coming from camp XF is that last year was a bit of a blip – the opening episode drew 7.6 million overnight viewers and continued to struggle – and that it'll all be OK again this year.

Louis isn't bothered about being frank with Simon Cowell anyway, saying his 2am wind-up calls – during which he'd tell the boss everything he was doing wrong last series – were OK because Simon likes people to get to the point.

"Why not be honest about it? We're friends, he likes honesty. I just have to tell it like it is."

Louis says this year's line-up is his "dream", with Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger also returning alongside Simon Cowell in one almighty 'throwback' year.

The long-running judge also dishes on what changed Mrs O's mind about singing shows and what his Ibiza-based Judges' Houses was like. Watch it all below...

The X Factor returns this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV