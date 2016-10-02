Scherzinger has already accidentally revealed which category she's mentoring this year. The former Pussycat Doll was openly talking about it at the show's launch before realising she wasn't supposed to. But here she's a bit more coy.

"I'm mean, we're just chilling at my villa here in the South of France," she says, to which Harris replies, "It's quite nice".

We're not fooled.

In other Judges' Houses news, Robbie Williams is expected to join Sharon Osbourne, while former judge Cheryl is hotly tipped to be helping Simon Cowell out, with both sessions being be held in LA. And while we were originally told Louis Walsh was to team up with several guests including a former winner of the show, it actually appears to be 2014 runner-up Fleur East, as well as Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who joined the returning judge in Ibiza.

