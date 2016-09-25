X Factor 2016 judges' categories revealed
News has already spilled of which category each of the judges are mentoring. Read on if you want a cheeky peek...
SPOILERS: Do not read on if you want to wait until the judges' category reveal episode airs
Love to be in the know? Well, news has already leaked of which categories each judge will be mentoring on X Factor this year. With so many people watching in the audience of the Six Chair Challenge, it's a tricky one to keep under wraps.
At the end of Bootcamp Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne will find out exactly who they'll be taking through Six Chairs, Judges' Houses and then mentoring through the live shows.
You could wait. But sometimes you just need to know the gossip, right?
Well, only if you're sure?
More like this
Really, really sure?
If you read this you'll know what's coming next...
OK, here you go:
Girls: Simon Cowell
Boys: Nicole Scherzinger
Overs: Sharon Osbourne
Groups: Louis Walsh
You probably guessed Mr Louis Walsh and the groups, right? It's basically an unwritten rule. Cowell was eager to mentor the girls last year and has got his way. Again, he's the boss, not too much of a surprise. As for Scherzinger and Osbourne, they'e both got the categories they've won with in the past: the former with James Arthur in 2012 and the latter with Sam Bailey in 2013.
In fact, a certain Ms Scherzinger accidentally dished on her category at this year's launch, only later learning she's not meant to talk about it.
But hey, when they get down to the job of competing, it looks like this is going to be a tricky one to call.
The X Factor Bootcamp airs Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV