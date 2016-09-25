At the end of Bootcamp Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne will find out exactly who they'll be taking through Six Chairs, Judges' Houses and then mentoring through the live shows.

You could wait. But sometimes you just need to know the gossip, right?

Well, only if you're sure?

Really, really sure?

If you read this you'll know what's coming next...

OK, here you go:

Girls: Simon Cowell

Boys: Nicole Scherzinger

Overs: Sharon Osbourne

Groups: Louis Walsh

You probably guessed Mr Louis Walsh and the groups, right? It's basically an unwritten rule. Cowell was eager to mentor the girls last year and has got his way. Again, he's the boss, not too much of a surprise. As for Scherzinger and Osbourne, they'e both got the categories they've won with in the past: the former with James Arthur in 2012 and the latter with Sam Bailey in 2013.

In fact, a certain Ms Scherzinger accidentally dished on her category at this year's launch, only later learning she's not meant to talk about it.

But hey, when they get down to the job of competing, it looks like this is going to be a tricky one to call.

The X Factor Bootcamp airs Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV