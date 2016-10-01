Emma Bunton is the second Spice Girl to join Simon Cowell's X Factor Judges' Houses
He's really spicing up his life
Not content with just one Spice Girl, Simon Cowell has called in Emma Bunton to join himself and Mel B at this year's X Factor Judges' Houses.
The trio are filming in Malibu in LA today, as the boss of the panel seeks to find the best girls to take through to live shows.
No doubt Cowell will also be using a bit of his time to work on that Spice Girl reunion, which he's so keen to be a part of. Two birds, one stone and all that. Geri Horner must be feeling a bit miffed given all she's had is a FaceTime call this series.
It's not the first time Baby Spice has been a part of X Factor, having joined Mel B in Mexico in 2014 when she was mentoring the boys, with finalist Andrea Faustini among the crop then.
Well, if there's one job you want to get a repeat on, it's the bit of X Factor that's filmed in the glamorous location, right?
Before we get to Judges' Houses, though, there's Bootcamp, which this year includes the rather hilarious new format Wall of Songs. Find out more on that here.
The X Factor continues Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 7:30pm on ITV