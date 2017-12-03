Singer-songwriter Grace Davies came a close second with 43.56% of your votes.

Both acts have been favourites to win the competition ever since their first auditions and have both also won the weekly Prize Fights.

The songs Grace and Rak-Su will be performing on Sunday night have been revealed with both acts only performing original songs. Grace will sing her compositions Nothing But Words and Too Young, while Rak-Su will hit us with their originals Touché and Mona Lisa.

More like this

Kevin Davy White had the lowest number of audience votes on Saturday finished in third place and was sent home.

Advertisement

The X Factor final airs Sunday 3rd December at 7.20pm on ITV.