Kyle Tomlinson – David Walliams's Golden Buzzer

The 15-year-old from Sheffield previously auditioned for the show when he was aged 12, but it is not thought that his audition was televised the first time round.

Despite the other three judges being "quite nice" (Kyle's words), it was Walliams who told him after his first audition to go away and work on his voice. “Doesn’t sound like the kind of sensible thing I would say," laughed Walliams, but that's exactly what Kyle did.

He then returned to the show three years later and gave a very triumphant rendition of the Alexandra Burke arrangement of Hallelujah, which made Walliams hit his Golden Buzzer.

Kyle said: “It still hasn’t really sunk in that I am actually through to the semi-finals! We had a party for my first audition episode which was amazing so I’m even more excited for the semi-finals now.

"I’ve been rehearsing every single day but around two or three weeks ago my family came down with a horrible cold, and I lost my voice! But thankfully, it’s back now as I really want to impress David Walliams again. I'm also especially doing this for my Nan and Grandad as they have been so supportive, paying for my singing lessons the past three years since I first auditioned.”

Matt Edwards – Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer

The 34-year-old magician from Suffolk is a comedian and magician. He has starred alongside last year’s BGT winner Richard Jones and Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin (yes, really) in panto and regularly performs at holiday camps, cruise ships and other stage productions.

Throughout Matt’s audition, Ant and Dec kept commenting on how brilliant and hilarious they thought he was. “He’s the Lee Evans of magic,” said Ant.

As the judges were deciding whether to put him through or not, the presenters came out onto the stage and told them they didn’t have to decide. Matt looked on in disbelief as he cried and fell to his knees as the pair headed for the buzzer.

Matt said: “It’s been so overwhelming since the first audition. I’ve cried so many times since it aired as everyone has shown me so much love and support. It’s been amazing. In the live shows I want to show more of the same and I’m looking forward to trying to get my personality across which is the most important thing to me – and seeing if people like me!

"Simon Cowell is the don of the talent but as long as I make everyone smile that’s all I want to do. I want to impress all the judges.”

