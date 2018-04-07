Here's everything you need to know about what winning The Voice UK will entail for the eventual victor:

Who are the finalists on The Voice UK 2018?

There are four acts who have made it to the last stage of The Voice UK this year. And coincidentally, every coach has one act left going into the live grand final.

Lauren Bannon (Team Olly)

Ruti Olajugbagbe (Team Tom)

Belle Voci (Team JHud)

Donel Mangena (Team Will)

What does the winner of The Voice UK get?

Although there's no cash prize, whoever wins The Voice UK this year will land themselves a recording contract with Polydor Records.

The winner will also release their debut single straight after the show as part of their prize.

Who's previously won The Voice UK?

The past winners of The Voice UK are as follows:

Series one: Leanne Mitchell

Series two: Andrea Begley

Series three: Jermain Jackman

Series four: Stevie McCrorie

Series five: Kevin Simm

Series six: Mo Adeniran (now known as Mo Jamil)

The Voice UK - Live Final airs Saturday 7th April at 8:30pm on ITV