The Scottish stand-up is best known for her panel appearances on Radio 4’s The News Quiz and I Guess That's Why They Call It The News. But she’s also enjoyed time on TV presenting CBBC game show Top Class and BBC1’s The Boss.

The news was announced on this afternoon’s Jeremy Vine show on Radio 2.

"It’s been three weeks of terror to this particular moment and thank goodness it’s finally here," she told the radio host – who did Strictly himself in 2015. "You’re not allowed to tell anybody what’s happening so it’s been confidential but I’m so excited – I’ve been a Strictly super fan for years."

Has she got any past dancing experience?

"I did social dancing at school, so ceildh dancing, and since then I’ve done nothing. I am the last person on the dance floor – I don’t particularly enjoy dancing. I haven’t worn heels or a dress since I was 17, I haven’t danced with a man in over a decade. It’s going to be quite a journey. I think I’ll be what they call ‘a challenge’.

"My mother will die happy to see me in glitter and a dress."

Speaking about why she wanted to appear on the show, Calman said: "I love the show because I love people who go for it and enjoy it. Strictly is about entertaining people on a Saturday night and I’m going to do my absolute best to do that for people at home."

Calman becomes the ninth celebrity added to this year's line-up, with Mollie King, Reverend Richard Coles, Simon Rimmer, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Aston Merrygold also confirmed for Strictly’s 15th series.

So, who else has signed up? Rumours about which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

We do, however, know who’ll be hosting: presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. And, of course, there’ll be no Len Goodman this year, with the retiring judge being replaced by Shirley Ballas.

Ballas won't be the only new face on the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are joining the line-up of professional dancers after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn