As the competition nears its latter stages – and the standard of dancing gets higher and higher – who will be sent home? Here's a sneak peek at the songs and dances the six remaining celebs and professional dancers will be performing for week 11 of this year's Strictly competition.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing for Musicals Week?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev – Quickstep to Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl

After coming joint second last week, Ashley and Pasha were still in the dance-off — can they redeem themselves in Musicals Week?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Rumba to Maria from West Side Story

He scored a respectable 30 last week — can Charles top it this week with a scintillating Rumba?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound of Music

She topped the leaderboard in week 10 with a Waltz — but this week's Charleston will see a change of pace for Faye. Fingers crossed she remembers her Steps...

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Salsa to Joseph Megamix from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

We're hoping Joe descends from the Strictly ceiling in his 'coat of many colours' for this number.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – American Smooth (Viennese Waltz) to I’m In Love With A Wonderful Guy from South Pacific

They came bottom of the scoreboard and last in the Lindy-Hop-a-Thon last week, but with Lauren's track record in ballroom dancing, Musicals Week may prove more successful for her and AJ.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – American Smooth (Foxtrot) to I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables

Les Misérables fans will be clamouring to see Stacey and Kevin dance to this classic — fingers crossed their routine has a happier ending than the musical...