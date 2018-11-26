As he voted to send Graeme home, Bruno Tonioli said: "No disrespect but it’s evident. Overall much much stronger on every level, come on, it’s Ashley. Ashley and Pasha."

Craig Revel Horwood – who voted to save Ashley alongside the rest of the panel – said: "For me, it’s a no-brainer and the couple I’d like to save: Ashley and Pasha.”

Many fans felt the remarks were “rude” and "disrespectful", especially since Ashley had more dance experience thanks to her pop career.

Fortunately, Graeme took the comments in his stride, joking after his elimination: “Secretly I’ve had 25 years of ballroom experience but I kept that to myself! No, I was a novice coming into this.”

He added: “I’ve just had the best of times I’ve had the worst of times, it’s been very hard missing the kids and the wife. Blackpool I will never forget, this whole experience I will never forget and Oti I will never forget you, you absolute hero.

“To be honest let’s face it when you get down to the nitty-gritty of this competition, I was on borrowed time – unless I learnt to fly or something I wasn’t going to past here.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:05pm on Saturday on BBC1