Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges' scores in week 7?
Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show
We have reached the halfway point, and now all our remaining couples have their heart set on Blackpool! But who will earn their seat on the Strictly Come Dancing coach?
Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:
Strictly 2018 week 7 results
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 39 (9,10,10,10)
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 38 (9,10,9,10)
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 36 (9,9,9,9)
More like this
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 34 (7,9,9,9)
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 31 (7,8,8,8)
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 29 (6,7,8,8)
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 28 (6,7,7,8)
Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6,7,7,7)
Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 23 (4,6,6,7)
Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 22 (4,6,5,7)