8:20pm Time to get voting... who did you think was the most spooktacular? Here is tonight's leaderboard to help you decide.

8:15pm Dressed as mad scientists, Ed and Katya did the Cha Cha and got 4,7,7,8 - that's 26.

The audience went ballistic. It was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. Craig couldn't stop laughing. Len said it wasn't "natural" - he is correct.

8:07pm 8,8,8,9 - that's 33 for Daisy and Aljaz who impressed the judges with their Paso Doble. They were channeling Day of the Dead, props to the make-up artist it looked great.

7:58pm 4,7,7,8 - that's 26 for silver fox Greg and Natalie who did the Rumba. A few tears from Natalie after Craig criticised her choreography which made us sad.

7:50pm Ore and Joanne got 6,8,9,9 - that's 32 for their Charleston

7:42pm Ore's old look...

Ore's new look...

7:40pm Laura and Giovanni did the Tango and nailed it... 9,9,9,9.

Darcy: "I think it was your best dance!"

Len: "Darcy's right, your best dance, no question."

7:32pm 7,8,7,8 - that's 30 for Danny a.k.a Pierce Brosnan and Oti who did the Foxtrot... attached by a ribbon the WHOLE time. The ribbon concept was awesome - but led them to make some mistakes.

The judges loved the concept from Oti, and Craig even said it would have been a 10 without the stumbles.

7:24pm Anastacia and Brendan did the Jive to Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf. 4,7,7,7 - that's 25. A harsh 4 from Craig who said it was "sluggish".

Her make up is so cool, it's an 8 from me.

7:16pm 9,9,9,9 - that's 36 (!!!) for Claudia and AJ who danced the American Smooth and channeled Wicked.

Darcy: "Beautifully smooth."

Bruno: 'Oh my little witch. There is absolutely nothing nasty about you."

7:08pm Judge Rinder and Oksana did the Paso Doble and scored 8,8,8,8 - 32.

Craig said it was "Silence of the Lambs... in a good way." Right.

7pm Louise as Harley Quinn and Kevin as The Joker wowed the judges with their Charleston getting 8,9,9,9 - a total of 35.

Meanwhile Len really suits the cape. Looks like it was just something he threw on. Count Len. Brilliant.

6:42pm Who's excited for the Pete Burns tribute dance tonight? We certainly are...

6:35pm Need a refresher of how frightfully good (and bad) the Halloween outfits have been over the years? Well we've compiled them all for your viewing pleasure here.

6:17pm Craig last year... Good times.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's show which starts on BBC1 at 6:45pm...