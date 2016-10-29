Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton dance the Foxtrot to The Addams Family Theme – Strictly 2014

Let's start with the dance that cost Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills his place in the competition. Mills, dressed as Uncle Fester from The Addams Family, frightened away both the judges and the voting public with this routine – will Ed Balls stomp around the Strictly dance floor in the same way?

Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace dance the Tango to Disturbia – Strictly 2012

From frightfully bad to scarily good, Olympian Louis Smith went on to win Strictly Come Dancing 2012 – and this was one of his best.

Kellie Bright & Kevin Clifton dance the Paso Doble to School's Out For Summer: Strictly 2015

EastEnders star Kellie Bright was too cool for school with this Harry Potter-inspired number. Beginning with the bewitching Harry Potter theme, they turned up the tempo with a pitch-perfect Paso.

Jeremy Vine & Karen Clifton dance the Salsa to 'Thriller': Strictly 2015

If you're not one of the best dancers, make sure you sell it. Boy did Jeremy Vine do that with this so-bad-it's-good Michael Jackson effort.

Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Viennese Waltz to Devil In Me: Strictly 2013

Natalie earned two 10s for this beautiful routine, one of the few Halloween performances that had real soul.

Nancy Dell'Olio and Anton du Beke dance the Rumba to Spooky: Strictly 2011

Another chilling performance that cost the celebrity their place in the competition. You'd think that the novelty dances would help less sure-footed contestants – but Nancy's Strictly career died a death in Halloween.

Patrick Robinson and Anya Garnis dance the Quickstep to Man With The Hex: Strictly 2013

Casualty star Patrick Robinson isn't often on people's Strictly highlights – but he should be. This jazzy quickstep to The Atomic Fireballs number is one of the best song and dance combinations we've seen in Halloween week.

Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton Tango to ‘Defying Gravity’ - Strictly 2014

Any regular Strictly viewer knows that Kevin Clifton is one hell of a choreographer, so it's no surprise two of his dances make our top list. This performance was inspired by the musical Wicked – just wait for the gravity-defying finale...

