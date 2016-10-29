Who's dancing to what in Strictly's Halloween Week?
From Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf to Black Magic by Little Mix, the celebs will be dancing to a series of horror-themed tunes...
As if Ed Balls as The Mask wasn't scary enough, this week on Strictly it's the monster mash-up that is Halloween Week, with the celebrity dancers and their partners channeling spooks and ghouls (and freaks and fools, for those of you old enough to remember this) as they strut their stuff to these horror-themed songs...
Anastacia and Brendan – Jive to Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf
Claudia and AJ – American Smooth to Black Magic by Little Mix
Daisy and Aljaz – Paso Doble to Santa Esmeralda version of Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
Danny and Oti – Foxtrot to Take Me To Church by Hozier
Ed and Katya – Cha Cha to the Hansel Martinez version of Love Potion No. 9
Greg and Natalie – Rumba to Bring Me To Life by Evanescence
Judge Rinder and Oksana – Paso Doble to Born This Way by Lady Gaga
Laura and Giovanni – Tango to Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones
Louise and Kevin – Charleston to the Emeli Sande version of Crazy In Love
Ore and Joanne – Charleston to the Bow Wow Wow version of I Want Candy