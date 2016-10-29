As if Ed Balls as The Mask wasn't scary enough, this week on Strictly it's the monster mash-up that is Halloween Week, with the celebrity dancers and their partners channeling spooks and ghouls (and freaks and fools, for those of you old enough to remember this) as they strut their stuff to these horror-themed songs...

Anastacia and Brendan – Jive to Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf

Claudia and AJ – American Smooth to Black Magic by Little Mix

Daisy and Aljaz – Paso Doble to Santa Esmeralda version of Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Danny and Oti – Foxtrot to Take Me To Church by Hozier

Ed and Katya – Cha Cha to the Hansel Martinez version of Love Potion No. 9

Greg and Natalie – Rumba to Bring Me To Life by Evanescence

Judge Rinder and Oksana – Paso Doble to Born This Way by Lady Gaga

Laura and Giovanni – Tango to Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones

Louise and Kevin – Charleston to the Emeli Sande version of Crazy In Love

Ore and Joanne – Charleston to the Bow Wow Wow version of I Want Candy

