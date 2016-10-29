"Tonight's group dance is to the track You Spin Me Round by Dead or Alive," a BBC statement said. "This routine has been in the planning for months, and with the tragic news this week of Pete Burns' untimely death, we couldn't think of a better way to honour his name – and this brilliant track – than to make it the most spectacular Halloween Special group dance in the show's history.

"We hop you all enjoy it," the statement continued. "Thanks Pete for the wonderful music."

Dead or Alive formed in 1980 with members Burns, Mike Percy, Steve Coy and Tim Lever. Their hit You Spin Me Round catapulted them to fame in that decade.

As well as the Strictly group dance, this year's celebrities will also be performing their individual routines with a Halloween twist – check out all the dances and song choices here.

