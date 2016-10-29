Strictly Come Dancing Halloween group dance to Pete Burns song to go ahead as planned
The Dead or Alive singer died earlier this week aged 57, but Strictly producers confirm that the performance to You Spin Me Round will be performed "to honour" the singer and artist
Strictly Come Dancing producers have confirmed that this weekend's Halloween group dance to You Spin Me Round will go ahead as planned, despite the death of singer Pete Burns earlier this week.
The Dead or Alive frontman passed away aged 57 earlier this week, but the BBC1 show confirmed in a statement that his song would still be used as part of the professional performance in Saturday's Strictly Halloween Week special.
"Tonight's group dance is to the track You Spin Me Round by Dead or Alive," a BBC statement said. "This routine has been in the planning for months, and with the tragic news this week of Pete Burns' untimely death, we couldn't think of a better way to honour his name – and this brilliant track – than to make it the most spectacular Halloween Special group dance in the show's history.
"We hop you all enjoy it," the statement continued. "Thanks Pete for the wonderful music."
Dead or Alive formed in 1980 with members Burns, Mike Percy, Steve Coy and Tim Lever. Their hit You Spin Me Round catapulted them to fame in that decade.
More like this
As well as the Strictly group dance, this year's celebrities will also be performing their individual routines with a Halloween twist – check out all the dances and song choices here.
Strictly Come Dancing Halloween Week: the best and worst dances